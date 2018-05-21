Restructuring ‘ll allow maximization of potentials – Ohaneze

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – THE Ime-Obi, adversory arm of the Igbo apex socio-cultural group, Ohaneze Ndigbo weekend said that only restructuring of the country will guarantee the full realization of potentials of the different ethnic groups in the country.

The group also said it was in support of today’s summit organised by the apex body of Ohaneze that centers on restructuring of the country and its benefit.

The Ime-Obi Ohaneze Ndigbo, the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, chapter in a communique after its meeting in Abuja, passed confidence vote on the Chief John Nnia-Nwodo led Ohaneze and also condemned the recent bombing of the country home of the President General.

The three points resolution signed by the FCT chapter President, Odozi Nwodozi read this, “That we lend our unflinching support to the current clamor for the restructuring of the Nigerian state, in such a way that will allow for the maximization of the potentials of Ndigbo in the Nigerian project.

“That we are totally in support of the forthcoming Summit on Restructuring been organized by Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Awka on Monday 21st May, 2018.

“That we condemn in totality the ugly incident of the bombing of the country home of our leader Chief John Nnia Nwodo recently; we charge Nigerian security agencies to rise to the occasion to fish out the culprits and ensure that such alien acts does not repeat itself in Igboland.”