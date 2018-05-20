PDP is dead in Kaduna – Sani

Ben Agande

Kaduna – Former aide to President Okusegun Obasanjo and the Political Adviser to Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State, Alhaji Uba Sani on Sunday said the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) no longer exist in the state.

Alhaji Uba Sani who was accused by the PDP in the state of rigging the recently concluded local government election in the state dismissed the allegation as a sign of frustration on the part of the opposition party.

According to Sani, the PDP was able to win four local four local governnent councils at the polls because the state government allowed free and fair election.

He said the ruling party was “magnanimous” to have allowed the opposition party win the four local government councils declared so far by the state electoral body.

“Some of us are really disappointed with some of the utterances of the PDP with regards to the outcome of the Local Council election in the state.

“You and I know that when election into local government in conducted in Nigeria, most opposition party cannot get even a single councillor but I think in the case of the state(Kaduna), the opposition even won some seats.

“I think, the PDP is not fair to the governor and our government because we are able to conduct the most freest election in the history of not even Kaduna State, but Nigeria; because this is an electronic voting that one can not even manipulate; you cannot rig election.

“If we really want to rig the election, we wouldn’t have gone through electronic voting system. We would have adopted the manual voting that every other states went through in the past.

“But I think seriously that the PDP are ungrateful to what we have done for them. In fact, I am even surprised that they won four local government areas because for me, PDP is dead in Kaduna State.”

He reiterated the position of governor El Rufai that that his party would challenge the outcome of the election in Southern part of the state where the opposition won four local government councils.

“In some of the local government areas they won, we are still going to court to contest them because I don’t believe that the party existed in any local government area in the state and I have my reasons,” he added.

On the 2019 general elections, he said the governor’s performance which he said was unprecedented in the history of the state, would speak for him.

“What our governor has done in the last three years is unprecedented in the history of the state in terms of development.

“When you look at what he has done in education, healthcare infrastructure, you will really agree with me that no governor in the state has even done 10 per cent of what he has done so far.

“I will tell you without any fear of contradictions that APC will win the election come 2019. I don’t believe that the PDP will even come close because the party only exist in few local government of the state.

“They don’t even exist in zone 1(Northern Kaduna zone); they are not even strong in zone two(Kaduna Central); they only exist in few local government in zone three(Southern Kaduna). So, I don’t see how they can win election in Kaduna State” he said.