APC Congress: There is no substantive suit against APC or Oyegun – Abubakar

Bauchi – Gov. Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi State said on Saturday that there was no substantive suit pending against either the All Progressive Congress (APC) or National Chairman of the party, Mr John Oyegun



Abubakar said this in Bauchi while fielding questions from newsmen immediately after the party’s state congress that ended in consensus.

“There is that banner headline ‘Dogara sues Oyegun’, but when you go to the main body of the story, you will discover that a case has been filed before the Abuja Federal High Court but the Chief Judge of the High Court has not even assigned that case to a judge.

“So there is no case; there is no processes to harp on either Oyegun or the chairman of the party in the state; therefore, there is no order of court that has stopped this Congress,” said the governor, himself, a lawyer and former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in the state, many years ago.

Commenting on the state congress, Abubakar said everybody was a witness to the transparent process that took place, adding that the exercise was conducted in the open.

Commenting on his strained relationship with some members of the National assembly from the state, he said the relationship had improved with time. (NAN)