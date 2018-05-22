602,000 Nigerians traveled through Sahara in 2016 —Rarduja

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—GERMANY- based Nigerian and National Coordinator of Re-education of Africans on the Risks and Dangers of Unplanned Journey Abroad, RARDUJA, Mr. Eddy Duru, has disclosed that no fewer than 602,000 Nigerians travelled to Europe in 2016 through the Sahara Desert while 27,000 of them died on the way.

He lamented that most of the dead were graduates in various disciplines that could have contributed to the economic development of Nigeria.

Consequent upon its findings, the organisation has taken its sensitisation message on the dangers inherent in unplanned journey abroad and human trafficking to schools and universities in Edo State.

Speaking at the Redeemed Christian Church of Nigeria, Oluku, in Benin City, Edo State, Duru said that the church has the responsibility to enlighten its congregation on the dangers of risking their lives on the Mediterranean Sea and the Sahara Desert, all in the name of seeking for greener pastures abroad.

“Our quest is to continue to re-educate our people, on the risks and all the hazards that are associated with travelling through the sea and desert, especially unplanned travels. Many who are there today are frustrated.”