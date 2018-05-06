6 die in Taraba herders/farmers clash

By John Mkom

Jalingo—The Chairman of Yorro Local Government Area, Taraba State, Joseph Sonweri, yesterday, confirmed killing of six persons in a clash between herders and farmers in the local government.

The cause of the crisis was still not clear as the chairman added that security agencies were on the trail of the boy allegedly said to have caused the clash.

He said: “I cannot tell you exactly what happened, because we are still trailing the boy that was said to have led the attack. He is on the run and his family has deserted their house.

“We spoke to him in the morning, but his line is off now so we are trailing him. Until we get him or any of his accomplices, we cannot know exactly what happened.”

He, however, said the situation in the area was calm as security men were deployed to maintain peace.

Chief of Yorro, Chief Ado Adamu Mazan, who condemned the killings, told Vanguard on telephone that they have forwarded their complaints to the Commissioner of Police for necessary action.

He said: “It was a just a little misunderstanding between herdsmen and farmers in one of the villages. We were told that some herders strayed into a farm belonging to a native, leading to the clash.

“We have since forwarded our complaint to the Commissioner of Police in Jalingo, who has responded promptly by sending security officers to the area.”

He called on the people of the area to tolerate one another in the interest of peace and development.