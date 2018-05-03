3rd Anniversary: Security my greatest achievement — Wike

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HAR-COURT— Following his numerous completed and ongoing infrastructural projects across Rivers State, Governor Nyesom Wike, yesterday, said restoration of peace was his most outstanding achievement so far as he marks three years in office.

Wike, during a media chat in Port Harcourt, also cited security as the most demanding challenge his administration has had to contend with so far in the last three years.

He said: “My greatest achievement is in the area of security. No society can be crime-free, but you and I know that things are not what they used to be. So, my greatest achievement is in the area of security. And when you ask what is my toughest challenge, security has also been the toughest.

“Security is still my toughest challenge because you cannot be a governor and be happy that people are dying. Forget infrastructure. If people are not there, what are you creating infrastructure for? Infrastructures are meant for human enjoyment, so it is my responsibility to make sure lives and property are protected.”

Threat to my life real

On alleged threats to his life by federal forces, the governor said: “Threats to my life are real. People say how do you know and my response is, how I know is not the issue. The issue is whether it is true, and they always come out to be true.

“When they wanted to go to my house to search, we knew that a search warrant was already being prepared. We went to court and we won. The court said you cannot search the home of a serving governor. I can’t just wake up and say my life is under threat.

“Senate President, Bukola Saraki, raised a similar alarm recently and all these are happening because some individuals want everybody to share same view on the nation’s democracy and national development. The minute you express a contrary view, you are labeled as enemy.”