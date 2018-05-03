3 persons killed, 20 houses destroyed as flood ravages Gombe

Flooding caused by heavy rainfall has killed three people and destroyed 20 houses in Gombe State, just as eight other persons were injured from the effects of the rainfall, an official said.

Some of the areas affected include Jekadafari, Nasarawo, Tudun Wada, all in the state capital, Gombe.

The Executive Sectary of the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Danlami Rukuije, said the dead include a prominent Islamic scholar and second Imam of Al-Burhan Masjid in the state capital, Muhammad Bello.

Rukuije said the late Monday evening downpour wreaked havoc for three hours.

He said apart from residential buildings, households items and properties, several livestock were also killed by the flood, with many people are feared missing.