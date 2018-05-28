2019: We won’t repeat 2015 mistakes—Imo youths

By Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—AHEAD of 2019 elections in Imo state, scores of youths said they have prepared themselves to correct the mistakes made in the past elections.

A cross section of the youths who spoke with Vanguard yesterday in Owerri said the present situation was unfortunate.

The state coordinator of Visionary Association for Creative Citizenship, VACC, Chinedu Ndukwu also said that money would not determine the outcome of 2019 elections in the state.

He spoke as the Imo Renewal Youth Movement, IRYM, led by Chukwu Kelechi Kingsley, said the only way to bring Imo state on the path of true governance was to correct the mistakes of 2015 elections in the state.

This is even as Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha, said he has resolved to address the issue of poverty in the state.

Ndukwu said: “The political situation in Imo state is not acceptable. We have seen the way Imo State is and there is need for a serious change.

“We no longer want a deceitful element. In 2019, it is not going to be about money. You can see that the local government system in Imo is dead.

“It was an unfortunate selection in 2015. Believe me, we got what we did not bargain for. For eight years, it was excruciating pain and agony. We are tired of what is happening in Imo state.”

In his recently launched ‘My People, my People Empowerment Programme’, Governor Okorocha said: “I will further reduce the poverty level in Imo state to five per cent.

“This time around, we are going to remember the very poor people; poverty level is low in the state but we want to reduce it to the barest minimum.”