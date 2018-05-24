2019: We‘ll ensure free, fair polls in Abia—INEC

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

ABA—THE Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Abia State, has urged residents of the state to come out en masse and cast their votes during the 2019 general elections, assuring that votes will count, recorded and results declared.

It assured political parties that the commission is committed to delivering free and fair elections in the 2019 general elections in the state.

Speaking during a political programme on radio, Resident Electoral Commissioner, INEC, Abia State, Dr. Joseph Iloh , explained that “a badly conducted election could result in war and anarchy” and urged residents to get their Permanent Voters Card, PVC, to enable them vote.

“We know the problem of our people. They find it hard to leave their businesses to go and register. But we are asking them to tell us where and when they gather in good numbers and we will come there with our machines to register them. What they fear is that their votes do not count but I promise that in Abia this time, their votes will be counted, recorded as it is and the results announced as it is.

“We are begging our clerics to encourage our people to go and register for elections because the clerics are respected and once they open their mouths to tell their members to go and register, they will go. Our people should know that anybody who has no PVC and is not willing to get one is not a friend of the community and people who do not vote have no good plans for their community”, he said.

On the ongoing registration for Permanent Voters Card, PVC, lloh stated that INEC in Abia state was targeting registering about 2 million voters, but noted that it had only registered 310,000 voters since the continuous registration began in 2017.

He disclosed that the commission had received 87, 068 Permanent Voters’ Cards from the exercise and enjoined residents who registered during this period to collect their PVCs at their LG headquarters.

The REC vowed to sack any INEC staff in the state who asks for “money for fuel” from anybody who came to register adding that registration is free and urged Abia residents to report any demand for money by INEC officials to his office.

He called on registered voters who have lost their PVCs to log on to the internet using the INEC portal address; register.www.voterreg.inecnigeria.org to check their names in order to get replacement.