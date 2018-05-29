2019: PDP has no anointed aspirant in Delta – Pemu

By Emma Amaize

ASABA- NATIONAL Coordinator, Delta Youth Vanguard, DYV, Mr Kingsley Pemu, Tuesday, stated that the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa-led Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, administration in Delta State, has not endorsed any of the numerous aspirants jostling for various positions under the party’s platform in the 2019 general elections.

Mr. Pemu who applauded the governor for the monumental developmental strides in his three years in office, said: “Let nobody be deceived that some persons have been penciled down for certain positions by the governor or the party.”

“I can say that practically all Deltans are determined to return the governor come 2019 to consolidate on his achievements and in consonance with the normal two-term agreement practice for each senatorial district of the state, so it is not the agenda of any particular person or group,” he said.

His words: “I particularly commend him (Okowa) for the massive road constructions throughout the state. These road networks in both the urban and riverine areas have opened up and linked various communities for economic and socio-political benefits.”

“I call all party aspirants to go about their politicking with all sense of decorum and responsibility, they should from the habit of name dropping to intimidate other aspirants because Governor Okowa, former governor, Chief James Ibori and the state chairman of PDP, Barr Esiso has ensured a level playing field for all aspirants in the state,” he asserted.