2019: Oshiomhole tasks new Edo APC excos on credible candidates

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN CITY—IMMEDIATE past governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole weekend, urged the newly elected members of the State Executive of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to ensure that the process of electing candidates of the party ahead the 2019 general elections is not based on ¨ cash and carry¨ but based on competence and ability of the individual to deliver.

Oshiomhole who is the caucus leader of the APC in Edo State stated this when members of the newly elected executive led by the state chairman of the party, Anselm Ojezua paid him a courtesy visit at his GRA residence in Benin City.

Addressing them, Oshiomhole commended Governor Godwin Obaseki for trusting the ability of the leaders of the party in ensuring a peaceful exercise, asserting that the ball is now on the court of the executives to deliver credible candidates and ensure the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

His words: “Very soon we will call on you to actively participate in the process of electing candidates on the platform of our party. As you were elected without anybody going to sell his father’s house or land, we expect that by the same thing, working along with others to ensure that the process of electing candidates on the platform of our party is not based on cash and carry but based on competence and commitment to delivering services to their various constituencies. We have to stop money politics so that those elected will not have any excuse than to deliver.

“The last task is to ensure that the APC continues to ensure that our President, Muhammadu Buhari is re-elected. It is our task as party stalwarts to painstakingly explain in our various dialects to our people in their various areas the efforts the president is making to clean up the mess caused by the PDP,” he said.

Oshiomhole who is being tipped to be the next National Chairman of the APC, added, “I am very pleased with the very peaceful manner that has characterized the congresses in Edo State. Our leaders at various levels have demonstrated those fine skills of disagreeing, discount, negotiating, spirit of give and take. Many showed that magnanimity as party leaders. Without them these conventions would not have been possible.”