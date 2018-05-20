2019: Buhari’s reelection, ill-fated – Prophet Fakolade

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Self-acclaimed spiritualist and leader of Divine Intelligence Ministry, Prophet George Fakolade, on Saturday warned President Muhammadu Buhari, to stop further activities towards his re-election in 2019, saying the second bid is ill-fated.



Prophet Fakolade, who stormed Vanguard office in Abuja to make known his prophecy, said there would be fatal consequences, if President Buhari does not retract and rescind his public declaration to run for a second term in office.

He said: “There is a very serious warning for the All Progressives Congress and the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari over his ill-fated ambition for a second term as president in 2019.

“President Buhari must retract, rescind, and withdraw his decision to seek a second term, and apologize to all Nigerians or else, history shall repeat itself on him with fatal consequences and many calamities.

“He has been weighed on the balance and found wanting. All Nigerians should be on red alert as President Buhari’s public declaration to run again in 2019 at the APC National Executive Committee Meeting was an act of arrogance that will end in a fatal manner,” he warned

The man of God had earlier predicted that there would be a 2015 change of government in Nigeria; a Goodluck Jonathan take over of government from Late President Musa Yar’Adua; a Presidential election victory for Barack Obama in 2008; and, the demise of late Military Head of State, General Sani Abacha, in 1998.