2019: AtikuHouse2House inaugurated in Lagos

By Ephraim Oseji

AtikuHouse2House, AH2H, Support Group, Lagos State chapter has been inaugurated in Lagos.

Inaugurating the 13-member committee, headed by Mansa Musa, the National Coordinator of the organization, Col. Chinyere Obi (ret.), charged the committee to help win Lagos for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the 2019 presidential election, stressing that Atiku has what it takes to rescue the country.

She said: “Now that I have inaugurated the AtikuHouse2House Support Group, I am urging you to go all out and tell the people about Atiku Abubakar and not about me. Atiku is a man of people and everybody knows that it is only Atiku that can remember that the poor masses are hungry and the youth need jobs. If he moves into the Villa come 2019, he will not change but continued his good works which he was known for even as OBJ’s Vice President. All what I am begging you people I inaugurated today is to follow me and let make sure Atiku 2019 project becomes a reality come 2019.”