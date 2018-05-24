2019: Atiku to declare interest in June

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA—All is now set for the formal declaration of interest for the office of the President in the 2019 general elections by former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

A close associate of the PDP chieftain confided in Vanguard, yesterday, that the formal declaration slated in the third week of June, will hold in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The source said but for the foreign trip made by the former vice president to the London Royal Institute of International Affairs in the United Kingdom last month, the declaration would have held about a month ago.

While noting that Atiku has been very impressed with the outcome of his ongoing nationwide consultation, he added that a formal declaration would signal his readiness for the big test, starting with the “internal effort of getting the PDP ticket first.”

He said: “His Excellency, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, will declare his intention to run for the office of the President in the second or third week of next month (June) having gone round the country with his message of salvation for a nation at cross road.

‘’Leaders of thought and national statesmen are behind him but it is too early in the day to speak on what he is bringing to the table.

‘’He was at the Chatham House in April and that led to the postponement of the big event (the declaration).

“You will agree with me that he needs a nod of approval of the delegates first and I can say without mincing words that the Wazirin Adamawa is more than prepared to make himself available for credible, free and fair primaries where the party will pick its Presidential candidate.”