20 burnt to death in Ondo auto crash

AKURE—No fewer than 20 persons were burnt to death, yesterday, in an auto crash along Epinmi-Isua-Akoko Road in Akoko South-East Local Government Area of Ondo State with many others severely injured.

An eyewitness disclosed that a 14-seater commercial bus heading towards Lagos had an head-on collision with an unregistered vehicle heading towards Abuja.

According to an eyewitness, “the accident occurred when the driver of the unregistered Tokunbo Range Rover Jeep, driven by a Military officer, overtook some vehicles along the Epinmi Road and rammed into the oncoming commercial bus.

“Two vehicles caught fire immediately after the collision, while most of the passengers in the commercial vehicle were trapped in the inferno.”

Vanguard was told by the source that “it took the intervention of the residents of the community to rescue some of the victims, while some of the passengers were burnt beyond recognition.”

The source added that the drivers of the two vehicles survived the accident, but were seriously injured and were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, from Ikare Akoko unit, rushed to the scene and evacuated the corpses to Ikare-Akoko Specialist hospital mortuary.

Confirming the incident, the image maker of the state Police Command, Femi Joseph, attributed the crash to the reckless driving on the part of one of the drivers.

He added that “more death were recorded after the initial death toll of 20.”