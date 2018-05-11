11-yr-old accuses football academy owner of shaving his pubic hairs 6 times for N100

By Evelyn Usman

Emotions ran high, yesterday, at the Lagos State Police Command, Ikeja, following revelations by five children between ages 11 and 15 years of how hairs on their armpits and private parts were shaved by owner of a local football academy, during training.

One of the victims, an 11-year-old, said the accused shaved his pubic hair six times and usually gave him N100.

The alleged activity of the owner of the football academy, identified simply as Victor, was suspected to be for ritual purpose.

The bubble burst after one of the boys, aged 11, whose pubic hair was allegedly shaved by the suspect and had begun to emaciate without being sick, opened up to his parents.

Consequently, the matter was reported to the Police and the 43-year-old man was arrested.

According to the Junior Secondary School 1 student, “the last time he shaved the hair on my armpit and private part was on May 9.

“We do not belong to his team. We met him during a football match and he invited us to his house. He used to talk about football to us and he used to dash us N100 or N200.

“He told us to be coming to his house every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. I went with my friends the first time. He asked me if I had shaved my armpit and private part before and I said no. He shaved it and gave me N100.”

On his part, another victim, aged 15, said: “The first day he saw me, he asked if I was at puberty stage, I said no. He said he wanted to check. And asked if I have shaved it before and I said yes.

“He said I should not worry, but that my friends said they have not shaved theirs before. The man shaved my firend’s hair six times and he shaved the other’s armpit twice.

“He told us that no one should know he usually asked such questions. He did it in his house at Alagba Estate.”

This is ingratitude; they’re too young to have pubic—Suspect

However, when the suspect was approached, he said: “These kids are not even in my team. They have never been to my house. I throw money to them from the balcony, as they used to complain that their parents do not give them money for food and books.

“I play with my team on Saturdays. I do not see them during week days because I go to work. This is a mere allegation and the words were put in their mouth.

“If I ever did anything of such to them, let me lose my children. But if I did not, parents of these children will die.

“Their parents should tell their children to confess how all these came about. The children are here, do they look like people losing weight? How can someone just raise false allegation against me to ruin my life?

“Come to think of it, do these kids have pubic hairs? Look at them. They are so small. Why didn’t they confirm the facts before putting me in public? This is unfair.”