Yobe Govt donates N200m for Army Barrack project

Gov. Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe on Wednesday donated N200 million to the Nigerian Army for its ongoing barrack project in the state.

Gaidam made the donation when he visited the construction site of the barrack on Maiduguri-Damaturu Road, in Damaturu.

He said he received some areas that needed urgent intervention from the General Officer Commanding 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj. Gen. Mohammed Aliya adding that the areas of priority amounted to N200 million.

“We have, therefore, taken these responsibilities for now. However we are going to spread the release of the fund in three instalments.

“The costs will be shared between the state and local governments,” he said.

Gaidam also said that his administration had paid a compensation to land owners to secure the land for the project.

“We secure this land on behalf of the Nigerian Army by paying a compensation of about N200 million as our initial contribution,” he said.

The governor added that the soldiers sacrificed their lives to protect the people of Yobe, adding: “they are here to protect our lives and property in Yobe State.

“Some of them died in that course. So, the only way to reciprocate is to ensure that we contribute based on our capacity to ease some of their operational problems.

