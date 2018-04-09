As Yi Jinping drives China’s phenomenal growth

By Chukwudi Enekwechi

NEVER in the history of world civilisation have we witnessed such a holistic socio-economic transformation in so short a time like in China. With a population of about one billion, six hundred million people, it is amazing that China is able, not only to cater for the domestic needs of its citizens through the provision of welfare programmes, but is today making inroad into many developing countries.

In Africa, China is leading other world economic powers in facilitating various aids and long-term development loans without stringent coalitions. Perhaps, their magnanimity to African countries can be traced to the unwavering support they received from Africa at the United Nations in the early seventies. This policy is also in line with the international policy of reciprocity among nations.

Incidentally, the western countries are challenged by this sudden ‘Father Christmas’ posture of China to Africa and other developing countries, yet, China has demonstrated good faith and remained committed to their international obligations.

At the home front, the Chinese Government under the able leadership of the Communist Party of China has lifted about 60 million people out of excruciating poverty while the poverty headcount ratio has dropped from 10.2 per cent to less than 4 per cent.

In the area of employment, China has also recorded a significant mileage with an average of 13 million urban jobs being created each year. Additionally, there has been a growth of urban and rural personal incomes, and which according to available records, have outpaced the country’s economic growth, while the middle-income class continues to rise.

In a deliberate effort to raise the quality of life of the Chinese people, the government has put in place a social security system which covers both urban and rural residents. Such social security safety nets find expression in the delivery of public health and medical services which have improved significantly. The Chinese government is also paying attention to the housing needs of its people through the provision of subsidised housing projects across the country.From the foregoing, it is evident that China has not only emerged from a reclusive economy, but is poised to replicate its home grown successes in the developing countries. Presently, there is an aggressive reform of government business while opening up has become a deliberate agenda of the government.This philosophy is enhanced with the ideology of the Chinese Government Party which focuses on providing good life to all men and women irrespective of nationality or belief system. Of course, this is a departure from the ruthless exploitation of the western countries which over the centuries, pillaged and exploited the resources of developing economies without ploughing back.

Over the past 40 years, but particularly in the last five years of President Yi Jinping’s leadership, China has undergone a tremendous transformation and this has resulted in the rapid modernisation of the country.

Through the inspirational leadership of President Yi Jinping, China is today standing shoulder to shoulder with the United States on global issues and the opening-up policy of the administration has made the country the world’s preferred destination for business.

China is making a steady progress in all areas of national development, especially the economy. The verdict across the global community is that China is presently the world’s largest developing country with wondrous improvements in all sectors.

China’s phenomenal development strides are aptly encapsulated in what they refer to as “four cardinal principles”.

“Continue to reform and open up, be self-reliant, hardworking and enterprising, and strive to build China into a great modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious and beautiful”.

Interestingly, the Chinese leadership under President Yi Jinping has held these noble principles aloft, thereby showing example to the citizens that altruism as a philosophy is key to the realisation of the ideal society they all crave for. His focussed leadership and determination to position China as the world’s most prosperous, caring and developing society has equally elicited commensurate cooperation from the Chinese people.

One noticeable characteristic of the people is the unity of purpose and patriotism which propel them to rely on their government and also contribute their quota towards the growth and development of their country.

This is evident in their work ethics and relationship with foreigners. Simply put, the Chinese people and their leaders usually put the country first and the result is the accelerated development being witnessed across the country.

President Yi Jinping’s administration has an unwavering commitment to the welfare of the Chinese people as his administration ensures access to childcare, education, gainful employment, medicare, elderly care, housing and social assistance. This altruistic approach to governance has in turn guaranteed a harmonious relationship between the government and the people as they repose faith in the ability of the Communist Party of China and the President Jinping’s administration to cater for their needs and steer the ship of state securely.