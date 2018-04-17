Work with EFCC, ICPC, CCB to curtail corruption in built industry, FG tells QSRBN

By Chris Ochayi

Disturbed by high cost of projects occasioned by corrupt activities in the built environment, the Federal Government has asked the Quantity Surveyors’ Registration Board of Nigeria, QSRBN, to work closely with the country’s anti-graft agencies such as Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission, ICPC, and Code of Conduct Bureau CCB, in order to curb the menace of corruption in the construction industry.

Minister of Power, Works, and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, who gave the charge during the 2018 annual assembly of registered quantity surveyors and induction of newly registered quantity surveyors and practising firms, expressed concerns over rising incidents of corrupt practices in the sector.

Fashola said: “I therefore urge your Board to work closely with anti-corruption agencies such as the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission, ICPC, Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB, Bureau of Public Procurement, BPP, and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, among others to tame the menace of corruption in the construction industry.”

He said that the Federal Government is waging a fierce war against corruption in all aspects of our national life and will always encourage partnership with bodies such as the QSRBN, adding that to win this battle, “I encourage you to continue to put the fight against corruption in the front burner of your activities until desired milestone of success is met.”

According to the minister who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mohammad Bukar, “Ethics is a major challenge to professionalism in Nigeria. Therefore, in regulating your profession, the Quantity Registration Board of Nigeria, QSRBN, should strive to maintain the highest standard of professional ethics among quantity surveyors.

“The Board must not hesitate to blacklist any quantity surveyor found wanting in this regard. Another area deserving urgent attention of your Board is the menace posed by activities of quacks. Quacks inflict much damage on the economy. They are not qualified and are unregistered. They do not subscribe to any professional ethics and codes of conduct, hence their unscrupulous activities.

“Construction project costing and estimation is of course in the domain of quantity surveyors. It is therefore, illegal for any person not so trained and registered by the Board to offer such professional services to government either for remuneration or otherwise. Quantity surveyors have a major role in helping government to achieve value-for-money in the procurement of capital goods, works and services”, Fashola said.

In his address, the President, QSRBN, Alhaji Murtala Aliyu, noted that the Board is better placed to drive the current administration’s corruption fight to ensure the creation of value-for-money in public procurements, adding that “If as a country, we want to be taken seriously in our procurement of public goods and services. We must involve quantity surveyors in all costing at all levels from inception to commissioning of projects”.