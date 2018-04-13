Wike seeks US partnership for agric devt

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT— GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has called on the United States of America, US, to partner his administration in developing the agricultural potentials of Rivers State.

A statement yesterday by Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant (Electronic Media) to the Governor, noted that Wike, while hosting US Consul-General in Nigeria, John Bray, in Port Harcourt, also asked the American government to assist Rivers state on Information/Communication technology.

“Rivers State Government has developed a flexible land allocation scheme for investors in agriculture. Government has also improved on security across all the state. All foreign direct investments will be protected.

“Governor Wike also called for partnership with the U S in the area of information and communication technology. Rivers State will also be interested in partnership in the area of waste management,” the statement said.

The Consul-General of the United States Embassy in Nigeria was accompanied by embassy officials and Founder/President of Belemaoil Producing Limited, Mr. Jack-Rich Tein Jnr.

Meanwhile, Wike has, again, carpeted the Federal Government and security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on alleged plot to rig elections in Rivers State.

Wike’s allegation, based on “available credible intelligence” also questioned why “INEC has refused to respond to the release of two separate Rivers East senatorial district result sheets which led to the use of police for the theft of the people’s mandate

“The plot is to unleash violence on the state using SARS and other security agencies, so that the elections are not held alongside those in other states. This will pave the way for their rigging plan. But the people of Rivers State will not allow anyone steal their mandate under any circumstance,” the statement said.

He urged the international community to take critical look at the perceived overwhelming evidence that the Federal Government, INEC and Police plan to rig the 2019 elections in Rivers State.