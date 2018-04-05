Wike heads task force on road traders

By Egufe Yafugborhi

Rivers State Executive Council has set up a Special Task Force chaired by Governor Nyesom Wike to clear illegal traders from major roads and streets in Port Harcourt and its environs.

In a statement Thursday, after the state executive council meeting, Commi-ssioner for Information and Communications, Mr. Emma Okah, said: “These traders mess up the environment, litter the roads, cause disorder and contribute nothing by way of tax or otherwise to clean their mess.

“From April 12, Governor Wike will lead members of the Special Task Force in the first phase of their mandate to flush illegal traders from the roads and affected streets.

“Traders caught by the special task force may lose their goods, suffer arrest, face prosecution and possible jail term upon conviction.

“Major roads and spots to be cleared by the task force include Bishop Okoye Street in Diobu, Garrison, Nitel, near Garrison, GRA 2 Junction, other parts of GRA; Phase 2, Old GRA, Ikwerre Road, Wimpey Junction, Trans Amadi among others.”