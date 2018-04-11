Wike constitutes Board for Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency

…inaugurates Rivers Honours Advisory C’ttee

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has approved the constitution of the Board of Directors of the Rivers State Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency.

He has also inaugurated the Rivers State Honours Advisory Committee with a charge to the committee to honour indigenes and non-indigenes who have contributed to the development of the state.

On Neighbourhood Safety Corps board, a statement by Mr Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media, said: “The membership of the Board is as follows: Brigadier General Dick Ironabare, Chairman; Uche Mike Chukwuma, Director General and Chief Casca Ogosu, Mr Dennis Amachree, Prof Emenike Wami, Mr Anthony Ozurumba and Mrs Victoria Chikeka as members.

“The board will be inaugurated on April 16, 2018 by Governor Wike at the Executive Council Chamber of Government House, Port Harcourt.”