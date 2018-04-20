Wike to commission 34 projects to mark 3rd anniversary

The Rivers State government said on Friday it had earmarked 34 projects for inauguration to mark Gov. Nyesom Wike’s 3rd anniversary celebration.

The State Commissioner for Information, Mr Emmah Okah disclosed this while briefing journalists after the State Executive Council meeting in Port Harcourt.

Okah noted that all the 34 projects were at their final stages of completion.

The commissioner said that council committee had set up a committee for the disbursement of the monthly N200 million interest free loans for traders and young entrepreneurs.

He said that the state government had called on all interested traders and youths to avail themselves of the opportunity and secure the loan to boost their businesses.

He said the council was also briefed on the completion of the fencing of Bishop Okoye Street to keep street traders away from the road as part of government’s plan to rid the roads of street traders.

The commissioner said that following the expiration of the ultimatum given to street traders in Port Harcourt, the full implementation of the ban on street trading would commence as planned.

Okah said that the council task force would carry out the implementation of the ban on street trading soon.

NAN