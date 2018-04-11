‘We’ve promoted 8000 workers in 3 years’

No fewer than 8000 civil servants in Plateau have been promoted in the last year three years, Mr Izam Azi, the state’s Head of Service said on Wednesday.

Azi spoke in Jos when Gov. Simon Lalong paid an unscheduled visit to the State Secretariat.

The Head of Service said that for over 10 years prior to Lalong’s administration, there was embargo on promotion and employment of workers.

“Since you came in, we have promoted over 8000 deserving workers and we are still working on those that are due in 2018.

“With your approval, we have conducted the promotion interviews and we have submitted the briefs to Civil Service Commission.

“The workers in Plateau are very happy with you because of the regular payment of salaries and we pray for its sustenance.

“Since you came into office, you have been able to clear all the arrears of salaries and pensions,” Azi said while commending the governor.

He, however said there was shortage of staff in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the state, appealing that the problem should be urgently addressed.

“We appreciate you for taking a step in that direction by employing 1000 teaching and non teaching staff in the Ministry of Education.

“We will work hard to ensure that there is improvement in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) so that you will be more comfortable to grant approval for more hands.

“A lot of people have retired and many are retiring and we need graduates to come in and fill the positions” he said.

Azi commended the governor for the completion of the renovation works at the state secretariat.

He, however, said that there was inadequate office accommodation, especially for new ministries that were recently created.

Lalong said that he undertook the impromptu visit because of his commitment in 2015 that he would regularly visit to see things himself at the secretariat.

The governor said that the visit was to see whether government was fulfilling its obligation and the workers were doing theirs.

“It is also to get update of the welfare of workers because we are concerned about their well-being,” he said.

The governor said the visit was also to see the level of some ongoing projects in the secretariat.

Lalong said that the requests of the Head of Service would be looked into based on the availability of resources.

Newsmen report that the governor inaugurated stationery for distribution to MDAs.

Mrs Regina Soemlat, Commissioner for Finance who conducted the governor round the central store, said that the government, for the first time in many years, was procuring a lot of stationery and other materials for workers.

The materials include computers, printers, books, ink and duplicating papers, among others.

