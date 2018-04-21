Western Marine Command of Customs made 7 seizures in first quarter – CAC

The Western Marine Command of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) In Apapa, Lagos, said it made seven seizures estimated at 27 million in first quarter of 2018.

The Command said this in Lagos on Saturday in statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Mr Emmanuel Tangwa.

According to Tangwa, the seized items include second hand clothing, foreign parboiled rice, frozen poultry products and petrol.

“The Western Marine Command is saddled with the main statutory functions of suppression of smuggling and enforcement of other extent laws that the service may assign to it from time to time.

“Its operational area covers the whole of western axis of Nigeria and extends up to North western region of the country.

“Outstations under the command are located at idiroko, Ijora, several creeks in Badagry, Yekeme, Bar Beach, Igbokoda and Yauri in Kebbi State,’’ he said.

The spokesman said the Area Controller, Compt. Sarkin Kebbi, had since his assumption as the helmsman continued to introduce new strategies for effective and efficient operations.

He said that the controller had sounded it clear to smugglers that they should look for legitimate businesses to engage themselves as he would be ruthless with them.

NAN