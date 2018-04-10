Warri, environs lament epileptic power supply

By Jimitota Onoyume

Residents of Warri, Delta State and neighbouring communities have been groaning under epileptic power supply, calling on the Federal Government to sack Benin Electricity Distribution Company, BEDC, from providing electricity to the area.

Speaking on the poor supply of electricity to Warri and neighbouring communities, Professor Jim Omatseye who lives in Ugbuwangwe area of Warri South Local Government Area of the state said the power situation “is very bad. We hardly get electricity. It is so bad and no word from the Disco, Benin Electricity Distribution Company, BEDC, on why it is this bad.”

Omatseye called on the Federal Government to evolve an arrangement that will give consumers the right to choose which disco to connect to, noting: “The power situation is very bad. I had suggested that the Power Minister should put in place a system where consumers can choose which power company to do business with if one does not work well.”