Wale Adesina honoured

By oBA mICHAEL SOYEBO

There’s joy and happiness in the household of Western Group CEO, Wale Adesina fondly called Wale Saranda, as the businessman of note was recently honoured with the prestigious Global Excellence award for Businessman of the Year.

Those who know Wale Saranda would attest to his diligence and commitment to hard work; he can best be described as a workaholic. And over the years he has quietly built a strong brand for himself in the mining sector.

Under his watch, the Western Group has grown in all areas of its diverse investments amidst intense competition from the Chinese investors. Wale Saranda who can be described as a business veteran has weathered the storm in his line of business undefeated. So it was a well deserved honour when organisers of Global Excellence Awards recognized the impact of his economic contributions in the face of the current tough economic realities.