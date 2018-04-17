Breaking News
Should I wait for him to make the first move?

Relationships

DearBunmi,

I separated from my partner eight years ago and I haven’t had another relationship.

My two kids are now in their teens and I feel it’s time for me to get a life of my own.

Recently, I met a man I like, but I’m not sure he’s interested in me. He’s quite flirty, but I can’t tell if that’s just his manner or if he genuinely finds me attractive.

It’s been so long since I’ve dated anyone, I’m not sure what to do now. Do I ask him out, or sit back and wait for him to make the first move?

Joyce, by e-mail.

Dear Joyce,

Make it clear you’re interested in him and let him take the lead. It would be awkward and embarrassing if you made a move and he didn’t feel the same way. The dating scene keeps on getting more and more interesting by the day and a lot of women in your shoes would ask the man outright for a date. If he says no, there’s plenty more fish in the sea!

So if you like him, tell him. Even if he turns you down, at least, you’ll know where you stand.


