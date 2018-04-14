Visionscape wins Quality Award

Visionscape Sanitation Solutions, a waste management company with their West African regional office located in Lagos, has been recognised by the World Quality Alliance panel for its dedication to quality innovation and maintaining globally accepted quality standards.

The award for ‘Best-In-Class Quality Waste Management Company of the Year’ under the Africa Quality Order of Merit Awards, was presented at the World Quality Summit 2018 held in Abuja.

“We are honored to be recognized for our attention to quality standards and efforts to maintain continuous process improvement. In our industry, it is important that quality and standards are not taken for granted, considering the environmental and health impacts that our services address. We will continue to strive for the best quality in all aspects of our business”, John Irvine, spokesperson for the company, said.