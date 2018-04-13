VIO denies issuing roadworthiness certificate without computerised vehicle test in FCT

The Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO) of the FCT has denied allegations that it is issuing vehicle roadworthiness certificate to motorists without their vehicles undergoing the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Test.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the agency, Mr Kalu Emetu, made the denial in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Emetu said the allegations were baseless as the Headquarters of the office was not issuing roadworthiness certificate, and that such documents were issued only at the Computerised Test Centres after the vehicle had been inspected and found worthy of the certificate.

“When anybody comes to the Headquarters for renewal of vehicle documents we renew the papers for him and we give him thirty days to go for the vehicle inspection test before the roadworthiness certificate will be issued to him by the centres,” he said.

He said that the agency had noticed that motorists were avoiding the test centres when they had paid for and obtained all other documents from the head office.

“In the past, the roadworthiness certificates were issued here but recently we changed it to make people go to the computerised centres to get them,” the PRO said.

He said during the inspection if the vehicle was found roadworthy, the certificate would be issued to the owner, but that if not found roadworthy, the vehicle should be taken to a mechanic.

The mechanic, he said, would replace the necessary parts to ensure that the vehicle was in good condition before the roadworthiness certificate would be issued to the owner.

He urged motorists in the territory to comply with the law directing them to take their vehicles for the computerised inspection.

“We are working to make life easy for motorists because the computerised test could help save your life from vehicle fault accidents,” he said.