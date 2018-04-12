Undergraduate stabs man with broken bottle for averting attack on his mother

Ikeja – A 28-year-old student, Yinka Olawale, was on Thursday charged with stabbing a man who prevented him from stabbing his own mother at an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court Lagos.



The accused was arraigned before the Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Akokhia, on a three-count charge of breach of peace, conspiracy and assault.

Olawale, a resident of Iju-Ishaga, a Lagos suburb, who pleaded not guilty, was however, granted bail of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Akokhia said the sureties should be gainfully employed with an evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Insp. Clement Okuoimose, told the court that the accused committed the offences on April 7 at his residence.

He said the accused and three others now at large conspired and stabbed Mr Kolawole Olatunji on the head and body with a broken bottle.

He said the accused also conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by arming himself with axes and broken bottles, causing panic in the community.

Okuoimose alleged that the accused attempted to assault his mother with dangerous weapons, but the complainant, who was at the scene, tried to prevent him.

“The accused approached his mother with an axe and bottle but the complainant prevented him from stabbing her.

“The accused transferred his aggression to the complainant and stabbed him with the bottle on his forehead ,” the prosecutor said.

“The accused tried to run away but was apprehended.”

The offences contravened Sections 166, 173 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 173 stipulates three years imprisonment for assault occasionally harm, while Section 411 provides two years for conspiracy.

The case was adjourned until May 5 for mention. (NAN)