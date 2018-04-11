U.S. honours Sope Aluko, Nigerian-British actor

The Mayor of Miami-Dade County Florida, Carlos A. Giminez has honoured Sope Aluko, Nigerian-British American actor with a proclamation that every April 10, be celebrated as Sope Aluko day.

The actress who starred in the Hollywood block buster, Black Panther expressed her joy and gratitude on her social media platform.

She wrote on her tweeter @sopealuko: ‘This just happened; I was awarded a proclamation, declaring today as Sope Aluko day in Miami-Dade County by the County Commissioner.

‘What a supreme honour! I am flushed with immense gratitude’.

The proclamation, which is honouring the actress for her artistic talents displayed in cinemas, especially in ‘Black Panther’, read;

“Be it resolved, that I, Carlos A. Giminez, Mayor of Miami-Dade County, Chairman Esteban Bovo, JR. And the members of the Board of County Commissioners, on behalf of Miami-Dade County and this community do hereby proclaim Tuesday, April 10, 2018 as ‘Sope Aluko Day’.”

Newsmen report that Aluko played spiritual leader ‘Shamman’ alongside Hollywood veteran actor Forrest Whitaker in the Marvel-Disney blockbuster ‘Black Panther’.

The movie role catapulted her acting career in Hollywood, making her widely known as ‘the Nigerian in Black panther’.

Aluko ventured into acting late, after leading a successful career in the corporate arena in both London and US.

Prior to critical acclaim from ‘Black Panther’, her film credits include supporting roles in feature films like Identity Thief, Pitch Perfect 2, 96 Minutes, Grass Stains and The Good Lie.

Aluko, is currently working on another Marvel film set to be released later in 2018, stars alongside Taraji P. Henson in upcoming film ‘The Best of Enemies’.

NAN