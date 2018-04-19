Troops repel herdsmen attack in Taraba, capture bandit

By: Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja – The Nigerian Army has said its troops of 101 Special Forces Battalion deployed in ‘Exercise Ayem Akpatuma’ on Wednesday 18 April 2018 while on patrol to Zamban village in Suntai Local Government Area of Taraba state successfully repelled an attack by armed Fulani bandits.



According to the army authorities in a statement, one of the bandits was captured during the encounter.

It listed items recovered from the herdsmen to include: One AK 47 Rifle, one Pump Action Rifle, three Dane Guns, one Round of 7.62mm Special, 36 Cartridges, three Cutlasses, one Jack Knife, and one Mobile Phone among others.

”The captured bandit is presently under going interrogation”.

“The public is once again reminded to report any suspicious movements in their areas to the security agency for prompt action”, the statement signed by Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, Director Army Public Relations said.