Troops neutralise 4 militia in Benue

The Army says its troops have neutralised four of the 20 militia they encountered at Teguma village in Guma Local Government Area of Benue on Monday during patrol, while others fled.

A statement by Brig.-Gen Texas Chukwu, the Director of Army Public Relations, issued on Tuesday said items recovered from the militia were four AK 47 rifles; five 7.62mm rounds of ammunition and 28 rounds of 7.62 police special ammunition.

Chukwu restated that the Nigerian army was determined to rid the country of criminal elements.

NAN