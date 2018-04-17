Breaking News
Translate

Team Nigeria return tomorrow

On 4:31 amIn News, Sports by Emmanuel OkogbaComments

BY TONY UBANI

TEAM Nigeria will arrive the country tomorrow morning after competing at the just concluded Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Nigeria’s flagbearer Blessing Okagbare leads the delegation during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at the Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast on April 4, 2018. / AFP PHOTO

According to the flight arrangement, the team which will fly in by Emirates Airline has been broken into two batches and will leave Gold Coast to Dubai in two separate flights. From Dubai they  will fly one batch to Abuja while the second batch will land in Lagos.

Team Nigeria placed placed 9th at the conclusion of events on Sunday with most of the gold medals won by physically challenged athletes.

The Minister of Sports Barrister Solomon Dalung praised the effort of the team saying, they performed better than Nigeria’s previous outings. “We have done a thorough analysis of our outing in Gold Coast and found out that if you compare the size of the contingent to the Glasgow Games and what we paraded in Gold Coast one will know that this team performed better,” Dalung said.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.