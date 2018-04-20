Taxify introduces SOS button for drivers’ safety

By Tare Youdeowei

In pursuance of plans to further utilize technology to keep drivers safe on the roads, Taxify has introduced the SOS button, a new safety feature on the Taxify platform, which triggers a distress call to the Lagos State Emergency Response Agency whenever drivers are in dangerous situations.

This was made known by Taxify’s Operations Manager, Uche Okafor, who said; “Over the last few years we have led the way with technology-based safety features such as GPS tracking of every trip and our two-way rating system. However, we recognize that we can utilize our technology even further and now that we have integrated the SOS button into the Taxify driver app, we look forward to applying this additional layer of safety to further strengthen driver safety while on the platform.”

Speaking on the SOS feature, Akpan Etimbong a driver partner with over 1,000 trips on the platform said; “This new safety measure is a welcomed development. Although I haven’t been a victim of any dangerous circumstance, it makes me feel safer knowing that I can get immediate response if ever I find myself in one.”