SHOCKER: Home-made alcohol kill 82

On 12:35 pmIn News by Nwafor Polycarph

Police on Wednesday said 82 people died on Indonesia’s Java island after drinking home-made alcohol.

National police spokesman Setyo Wisasto said the victims died in West Java province and Jakarta after consuming cheap home-made alcoholic drinks,

He said 80 others have been hospitalised.

Families thrown into mourning as 82 die from home made alcohol

Authorities in the city of Bandung declared a health emergency after 45 people died there.

Dozens of people die each year from methanol poisoning in Indonesia, where alcoholic drinks are expensive.

Experts say local home brewers do not have the technology to ensure that the methanol, which is highly toxic
when ingested, has been separated correctly to render the drink safe to consume.

