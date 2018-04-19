Sharp practices: NNPC Retail introduce stricter measures to check marketers

By Michael Eboh

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Thursday, stated that its downstream subsidiary, NNPC Retail Limited, has introduced stricter measures to scrutinise and supervise the operations of its mega and affiliate retail outlets across the country.

The NNPC was apparently responding to accusations by the Department of Petroleum Resources, that a number of oil marketers are carrying out sharp practices using their partnerships with the corporation.

The NNPC, in a statement by its Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, disclosed that the new measures would optimize operational efficiency in the delivery of petroleum and allied products to customers in Nigeria.

He said, “The target was to ensure that lessons garnered from the recent fuel availability challenge are imputed into the fuel supply and distribution matrix for greater efficiency and closer scrutiny of the operations of all our retail outlets to enforce stricter compliance with the rules of engagement for the good of consumers.”

Ughamadu also noted that the retail subsidiary was working assiduously to expand its footprints in Abuja and adjoining towns as recently directed by the Group Managing Director, Mr. Maikanti Baru.

Ughamadu further disclosed that the NNPC had amicably ended its lease agreement with the owners of the Super Mega Petrol station along the Abuja Airport Road.

He said with the cessation of the agreement which took effect from Sunday 15th April, 2018, NNPC Retail and the owners of the station are concluding the hand over process in line with the terms of the amicable pact.

While acknowledging the contribution of the station in providing products to teeming customers along the Airport Road during the trying period, Ughamadu assured motorists along the axis that seven other affiliate stations had been sufficiently mobilized to provide for their products consumption needs.

The Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, Thursday, raised an alarm that some unscrupulous marketers are using some NNPC Retail outlets to defraud unsuspecting motorist through under-dispensing of Premium Motor Spirit, also known as petrol.

The DPR had said it is aware of efforts by the NNPC to ensure products availability at the right prices, but noted that some unscrupulous marketers are sabotaging the efforts of the NNPC.

It called on the corporation to check the activities of its marketers and ensure that those found wanting are called to order.

DPR had stated this on the backdrop of a NNPC Retail station in Wuse II, Abuja, operated by Iluobe Petroleum Limited, which was sealed by the DPR for the fourth time, Wednesday, over a space of a couple of months, for under-dispensing of petrol to motorists.