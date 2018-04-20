SGF commends motor dealers for contributing N400bn to nation’s GDP

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, has commended motor dealers in the country, for contributing N400 billion to her Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Boss gave the commendation on Friday in Abuja in a statement by Mr Lawrence Ojabo, Director of Press, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The SGF spoke when he received a delegation of the Association of Motor Dealers’ of Nigeria (AMDON), led by the National President, Mr Ajibola Adedoyin, in his office.

He thanked the association for also reducing the rate of unemployment and encouraging economic diversification.

“Your annual turnover of N400 billion is a welcome development in this administration’s drive for economic diversification away from oil.

“I commend you for the many multiplier effects of your business, which provided the citizens with access to the needed vehicles,” the SGF said.

The national president of the association solicited for waiver on customs duties on imported vehicles by the members.

Adedoyin said that the association would reorganise its structure and business outlets as well as review its membership, to help reduce crimes and contribute to economic development