Mace stealing a blessing in disguise – Senator Ibrahim

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Abuja – The Senator representing Katsina South Senatorial District, Abu Ibrahim has said that there is no provision for the suspension of serving senators in the laws guiding the operation of the upper legislative chamber.



Senator Ibrahim also said that the recent crisis in the senate that led to the invasion of the senate plenary by suspected thugs and the stealing of the mace which is the symbol of authority of the parliament appeared to be a blessing in disguise as it afforded members the opportunity during the execution session to look at the security situation of the entire national assembly as well as the reason for the embarrassing action.

Speaking to State House correspondents after the weekly Juma’at service at the State House mosque, Abuja, Senator Ibrahim also revealed that the President Muhammadu Buhari Support Group will be inaugurating its offices in Edo, Akwa Ibom and Cross River States on Monday to kick-start the re-election process.

Fielding question on the ugly incident in the senate where some suspected thugs invaded the chamber during plenary and made away with the mace, Senator Abu said, “Well I would like to take this opportunity to assure Nigerians that the National Assembly is still one and stabilized. Obviously, what has happened calls for concern to every Nigerian. But at the same time, we have to accept that in Nigeria and all over the world, politics sometimes can create a situation of this nature.

“This has actually given us two opportunities, one, to look at the security of the National Assembly itself. In fact, the Nigerian National Assembly is the most unsecured place I have seen in my life everywhere I have gone around the world. Every National Assembly has good security, you cannot just go in, you cannot just access officers but the case is different here.

“If you go to our offices in the National Assembly here, like in my office yesterday, there were over sixty people waiting who I did not have appointment with. So, this has influenced us to sit down and critically examined the security at the National Assembly itself.

“Secondly, we sat in an executive session as senators and asked ourselves pertinent questions of what happened and why. We actually told ourselves the truth and even looked at what led to this. We came out with the promise that everyone of us will support and abide by the provisions of the constitution, our rules in the National Assembly and obviously, we sort of accepted that we are all Senators, elected by our people and with the same rights and privileges. This is therefore the benefit of the crisis which happened two days ago, if I can call it so.

“So, I still assure Nigerians that the National Assembly has come out of this crisis better, much more united and much more focused.”

On whether the senate will sanction culprits identified in the disappearance of the mace, he said, “You know that this thing has gone out of our hands and is with the security. Therefore, we cannot be creating more problems for ourselves. We have to know who did what and what are the reasons for doing these things? So, we need to have a report.

“I think the IGP and the DG DSS may have to come and brief the National Assembly on what happened. We have cautioned ourselves too because some people feel, they even quoted the Court cases that no National Assembly has power to suspend any member. So, we have to look at these areas very thoroughly before we take another action and we have to get the report from the security agencies.”

On whether the senate has the right to suspend any erring member, Senator Ibrahim said, “There are provisions for punitive measures and I looked at it, there was no specific area where it was agreed that we can suspend ourselves.”

He said that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, will come out of its forthcoming congresses stronger.

He said, “Of course, we had little hiccups when the party handles the extension but we looked at the laws, the constitution and rationality took over and it was directed that the NEC should arrange for elected congresses. Already, they have appointed a national convention committee that will steer the congresses so, obviously, we are on the right track.

“APC is a political party and a political party is based on elections. We formed the APC just about one year before elections. We were able to merge three major parties into APC and we were able to hold congresses and got leadership. So, I can’t see us not being able to hold congresses. I am sure, we will hold it and come out stronger.”

Also speaking on the rumored plan by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, to join forces with other political parties against the APC in the 2019 elections, the senator said, “PDP has already indicated and they know that they cannot defeat us. As far as I am concerned, there is no more party outside PDP, APC. All of them are mini, mini, one member parliamentarian parties. How big are they?”

He said that the Buhari Support Group will be opening its state chapter offices in Edo, Akwa Ibom and Cross River states on Monday and also launch its buses for campaigns.

On the banning of the group in the senate, Senator Abu said, “We are not banned, but we sat and agreed that an association must have a limit.”