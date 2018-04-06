Selection of provost causes confusion in Alvan Ikoku

By Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—REACTIONS and counter reactions have trailed the process of appointment of a substantive provost of Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education, Owerri in Imo state.

Vanguard gathered yesterday that strike looms in the college, as some people pointed accusing fingers at zonal interest as major consideration in the appointment of a provost for the college, while others disagreed with the call for the acting provost to resign.

A faction of the Joint Action Committee ,JAC, of the college, led by Benjamin Nwokedi, has insisted that the Acting Provost of the College, Mr. Dan Anyanwu should step down, having declared interest to be the substantive provost, adding that it was in line with the tradition of the college.

However, the protest by Nwokedi’s group is coming at a time a letter said to have been written by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, through his Director of Tertiary Education, J.S. Ojo, appeared to have addressed the controversial issue.

According to the letter, “Neither the Act establishing Federal Colleges of Education nor the conditions of service for Colleges of Education exclude an Acting Provost or any interested and qualified candidate from aspiring for the office of the Provost.”

The Assistant Secretary of the Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union ,COEASU, Mr. Johnson Ofoegbu, also recalled that a statement from the immediate past Provost, Mrs Blessing Ijioma, had said: “The Acting Provost should act until the substantive provost is appointed. The letter didn’t say anything about the duration of the acting capacity.”