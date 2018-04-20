Robbers raid Ekiti bank, kill policeman

By Wole Mosadomi & Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—Daredevil robbers, yesterday evening, attacked a first generation bank in Ifaki-Ekiti, Ido/Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti State, killing a policeman, just as another police sergeant was killed in an invasion of a police station in Kutigi, Niger State.

An eyewitness in the bank attack in Ekiti disclosed that the robbers stormed the premises of the bank, around 4p.m., when the bank had already closed for business.

The witness said though the robbers could not gain entry into the bank, but riddled the front entrance of the bank with bullets and in the process killed a mobile policeman, who was on duty while his colleague sustained severe injuries.

The bandits also reportedly destroyed the bank’s Automated Teller Machine (ATM) gallery located outside the bank.

“Social and economic activities were paralysed for about 30 minutes the robbery lasted as frightened residents scampered for safety. Vehicles disappeared from all major roads in the town as many of them turned back on learning about the robbery.”

The eyewitness added : “It was a terrible experience for us in Ifaki today, the neighbourhood where the bank is located became a war zone with endless gun shots fired by the robbers.

“Although they didn’t succeed in entering the bank, they killed one MOPOL (Mobile Policeman) and his colleague, who was also shot, was taken to the hospital.

“They shattered the glasses used to decorate the front of the bank and they destroyed the ATM Point. Although the robbers had left but there is still panic in the town.”

When called on phone for reaction, the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abdullahi Chafe, who confirmed the incident, refused to give further details.

Chafe said: “I cannot give you details on the incident now because we are in a meeting. We will give full details in due course.”

In related development, one Sergeant Jibril Abubakar was killed when armed robbers invaded a police station in the home town of Inspector General of Police, Kutigi, Niger State.

It was gathered that the gunmen were said to have entered the town at 3:50 am shooting sporadically and made straight for the police division.

The State Police Command ‘s Public Relation Officer, ASP Muhammad Dan-Inna Abubakar, confirmed the death of the Sergeant in the incident.

According to him, “the gunmen arrived the town at about 3.50a.m. Wednesday and made straight to the Kutigi police station where they started shooting sporadically.

The gunmen were however repelled by the men on duty but unfortunately one Sergeant Jibril Abubakar lost his life during the gun duel”, he remarked.

He said the Commissioner of Police Dibal Yakadi yesterday paid on the spot-assessment to the area and has placed N500, 0000 bounty on anyone who can come up with useful information that would led to arrest of the attackers.

He further explained that a seven-man investigation team headed by OC Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS), SP Bako has been constituted to track down the assailants and bring them to book.

It would be recalled that two months ago, gunmen also invaded on a divisional police station in Lemu, Gbako local government area of the state which is just few kilometres to Kutigi, the latest attacked town.