Restructuring: N-Delta agitators threaten to abort ceasefire, stop oil flow

By Emma Amaize

YENAGOA—NIGER DELTA agitators yesterday notified President Muhammadu Buhari that they will abort the current ceasefire and dialogue and activate plans to stop the flow of oil from the region if the Federal Government ignored their call to restructure the country before the 2019 general election.

The campaigners, under the auspices of 21st Century Youth of Niger Delta and Agitators with Conscience, in a statement by the spokesperson, W O I Izon-Ebi, said: “We shall call off our cease fire and opt out of all dialogue process and stop the flow of a single drop of our oil from our land until Nigeria is restructured. Our stand may sound like the normal threat, but we will make it a reality.

“We want to warn that the days of platitude and deceit are over and if we fail to restructure before the 2019 election, it means we are doomed because the good people of the Niger Delta that have suffered degradation, pollution and exploitation will stop the flow of the product from our region.

“We have done it before and can do it again because the oil blocks and exploration facilities are all in our lands and ocean.”