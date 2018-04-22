RE: Christians are idol worshippers (2)

By Godwin Kalu Nchege

Seen from this sacrifice/ worship prism, then time and space as you used them to indict the church in the second part of your article will mean nothing in worship.

Easter and or Christmas can then fall into any time of the year. Worshipers of the sun god TAMMUZ and those of the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob can then use the same worship ground at the same time if it is possible.

The way these worships are done and the sacrifices offered therein will attract each God to his own people – the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob to the body and blood of Christ and Tammuz, to whatever the Romans offer Tammuz in their worship for Christ once said “I am the good shepherd, and I know My own and My own know Me, John 10:14. I hope this will help you settle your mind as to time and place in worship.

– In the last segment of the article you talked about “Mariolatry” – worship of Mary. From the end events of the Golden Calf and the Bronze Serpent stated above you know what worship is. One of the highest Marian feasts we have is that of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary which comes up on August 15th yearly.

In this feast, the church offers to God the sacrifice of the body and blood of Christ for all the graces He bestowed on Mary. We DO NOT OFFER IT TO MARY. So we don’t worship Mary rather we honour her and join all generations in calling her blessed.

Luke 1: 14 – 42, Luke 1: 46 – 49. At this point let me correct one erroneous impression you have. MARY WAS NOT AND CANNOT BE “AN ORDINARY WOMAN”: with or without any prophecy in the bible concerning her as you claimed.

She is the virgin to whom the angel Gabriel said “ Rejoice you who enjoys God favour the Lord is with you” Luke 1:28- 29. SHE IS THE EXTRA ORDINARY CREATURE whose fiat”: you see before you the hand – maid of the Lord. Let it happen to me as you have said”, brought salvation to the entire world Luke 1: 38.

After this answer, “the word became flesh and lived among us John 1:14”.

– That was the flesh of salvation together with the sin-cleansing blood of redemption derived from the Blessed Virgin Mary.

– This God/Man found the splendor and purity of heaven in Mary for which we call her the Immaculata. Even the most naïve of people cannot describe her as ordinary. And I know you have better words in your vocabulary to describe her adequately and befittingly only that your bigotry will not allow you. Compare your feelings about the Blessed Virgin Mary with what God sees in her “ A woman robbed with the sun standing on the moon, and on her head a crown of twelve stars …….. The woman was delivered of a boy, the son who was to rule all the nations with an iron septre and the child was taken straight to God and to His throne Rev: 12: 1-17. This is how God sees the woman who in man’s eye is ordinary.

If you believe that Christ is the son who was taken to His throne and that Mary is his mother then ponder on this riddle “then the dragon was enraged with the woman and went away to make war on the rest of her children who obey God’s commandments and have in themselves the witness of Jesus”.

Mary will not force you to be her child except you accept her to be your mother as she accepted to be the mother of God – Christ Jesus.

Venerating or rather honoring a mother is just the beginning of wisdom. Christ did this to Mary when He kept the fourth commandment and the bible did not call him an idol worshiper. Be Christ – like and learn from Jesus Christ as all Catholics aspire to be.

*Nchege is a Catholic lay faithful, Abia State.