Put God first in all things

By Pastor Oloruntimilehin Joshua Daramola

My prayer is that God in His infinite mercy shall not leave us to suffer. Whatever problem or affliction we are going through, God will deliver us in Jesus name.

God has knowledge of whatever situation we are facing at present. So do things as you possibly can or to the best of your ability, be it prayer, pray accordingly, be it food, eat to your satisfaction and not in excess.

Husband and wife should take care of themselves, love one another but shouldn’t get obsessed, put God first in all you do in life.

Under any circumstance, always do your best, no more and no less. But keep in mind that your best is never going to be the same from one moment to the next. Everything is alive and changing all the time, so your best will sometimes be of a high quality, and other times it will not be as good. If you try too hard and do more than your best, you will spend more energy than is needed and in the end your best will not be enough.

When you overdo, you deplete your body and go against yourself, and it will take you longer to accomplish your goal. But if you do less than your best, you subject yourself to frustrations, guilt and regrets. Just do your best in any circumstance in your life. It doesn’t matter if you are sick or tired, if you always do your best there is no way you can judge yourself.

And if you don’t judge yourself there is no way you are going to suffer from guilt, blame, and self-punishment. By always doing your best, you will break a big spell you have been under. Man cannot succeed or overcome obstacles except through the grace of the Almighty God.

God has the power to elevate an orphan from the slum I Samuel 2:7-8 “The Lord maketh poor, and maketh rich: he bringeth low, and lifteth up. He raiseth up the poor out of the dust, and lifteth up the beggar from the dunghill, to set them among princes, and to make them inherit the throne of glory: for the pillars of the earth are the LORD’s, and he hath set the world upon them”. As a good Christian you shouldn’t lust after material things of this world because they are all vanity but live the life God has in store for you.

Imagine someone leaving home for work as early as 5.00 a.m. and coming back home as late at 11.00 p.m, putting his health in danger, not spending quality time with his family all in the name of securing the family’s future, he displeases himself at the rate of pleasing others. I never dispute the fact that a man should work hard because a hardworking and humble man is friend of God but always have time for God and yourself.

