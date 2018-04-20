With Puricare LG gives consumers cleaner air

By Tare Youdeowei

In its bid to help simplify consumers’ everyday life and achieve health living, LG Electronics has created a lineup of Puricare air purifiers and humidifiers to give consumers access to cleaner air.

Designed to provide user-centric solutions that improve consumer health and satisfaction, the Puricare air purifier is certified by Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, AAFA, and has the ability to remove 99.97 percent of airborne particles including those as small as 0.3 microns.

Speaking on the company’s focus on health aiding technology, Managing Director, LG Electronics West Africa operations, Mr. Taeick Son said: “Staying healthy goes to long way to improve consumers’ productivity at work and at home which is very important to us as a company.

“For us the next step in the expansion of health benefits will be the addition of smart technology to everyday appliances, and LG is incredibly poised to succeed as the market evolves. When multiple products combine they form a safety net that protects users on multiple levels, compounding the individual benefits of each technology- making it easier for users to stay healthy,” Son said.