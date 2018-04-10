Protest trails detention of Enugu community leaders

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU—HUNDREDS of men and women of Ogbozinne Ndiagbu-Akpugo community in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State, yesterday, besieged Agbani Divisional Police Headquarters in protest, over the detention of their community leaders.

Those detained included the chairmen of Ogbozinne and Ngwenchi villages, Chief John Okoh and Gabriel Nwodo, respectively, who were invited to Agbani Police Station last week and were detained for undisclosed reasons.

Worried by the development, the community mobilized in large numbers to the Divisional Police Headquaters where they laid seige.

Addressing the protesters, Mrs Zainab Embei said she was delegated by the state Commissioner of Police, Danmallam Mohammed to maintain peace in the area. She however failed to give reasons for the detention of the community elders but said they would be released as soon as investigations were concluded.

One of the community leaders, Mr. Onyejiuwa Edeh however said the matter was not far from the case the community has with its traditional ruler, HRH Igwe Stephen Nwatu at the State High Court in Agbani, bordering on alleged obnoxious policies of the monarch in the community.

Edeh said: “The Police invited the chairmen of villages that make up our autonomous community and two reported on Saturday and were detained. Others have now refused to report. The police have refused to tell us their offence.”