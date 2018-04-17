Police in Sapele set up PCRC

By Gab Ejuwa

THE Police Area Command in Sapele, Delta State, has set up a Police/Community Relations Committee, PCRC, to assist it in combating crime, which has become rampart in the area in recent times.

The Area Commander, Mr Mamman Rijau, inaugurated the new PCRC executive witnessed by a large number of police officers, royal fathers, chiefs, the state executive members of PCRC, SSS, JTF and local government officials as well as residents across Sapele, Jesse, Mosogar, Oghara, Orerokpe, Isiokolo, Koko, Umiaghwa, Oruarivue Abraka and many other surrounding communities.

Rijau said, “To ensure a peaceful atmosphere and to foster peaceful coexistence between the armed forces and residents within the area of the command, it is the right time to inaugurate the new PCRC committee, to assist police in checking criminal activities in Sapele and its environs.

“I therefore, call on residents to cooperate with it and see it as their social responsibilities to carefully scrutinise people living in their neighbourhood.”