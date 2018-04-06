Plateau Utd coach set to make amends

After their bitter ouster from the CAF Champions League following a 4-3 aggregate loss to Etoile du Sahel, Plateau United are desirous of a better outing in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Plateau will be home to USM Alger in the play-off first leg tie at the Agege Stadium in Lagos on Saturday. And according to Kenny Boboye , hey are going to fight all the way to the final.

“We were just unlucky against Etoile du Sahel by not getting a second goal that could have kept us in the CAF Champions League,” Kennedy Boboye, coach of Plateau United told CAFOnline.com.

“All we needed was to attack more, so that we can get at least one more goal but we were unlucky; we have taken lessons from this and we are going to fight all the way in the CAF Confederation Cup.”

Though Plateau United will yet again be playing away from their traditional ground in Jos, captain Elisha Golbe is positive about playing in Lagos, adding that they must grind a good result ahead of the reverse fixture.

“We have learned a lot playing earlier in the CAF Champions League,” stated the 25-year-old whose name, Golbe literally means ‘live in peace without chaos with others’.

Golbe admits the Algerian visitors will be tough to beat hence Plateau United must gird their loins to earn a big margin win at their adopted home.