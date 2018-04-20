Breaking News
Photos: Buhari, his wife at The Queen’s Dinner in London

On 7:25 am

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari at The Queen’s Dinner during The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), at Buckingham Palace in London on April 19, 2018.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, accompanied by Britain’s Prince Charles, Prince of Wales received Commonwealth Heads of Government and their spouses in the Blue Drawing Room, where the evening commences with a drinks reception.

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari (C) at The Queen’s Dinner during The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), at Buckingham Palace in London on April 19, 2018.

 

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II listens during speeches in the Picture Gallery for The Queen’s Dinner during The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), at Buckingham Palace in London on April 19, 2018.
