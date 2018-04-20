A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Photos: Buhari, his wife at The Queen’s Dinner in London
Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari at The Queen’s Dinner during The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), at Buckingham Palace in London on April 19, 2018.
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, accompanied by Britain’s Prince Charles, Prince of Wales received Commonwealth Heads of Government and their spouses in the Blue Drawing Room, where the evening commences with a drinks reception.